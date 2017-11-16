This ASOS Sale Is Giving Up to 60% Off on Tops and Bottoms

Forget all about Black Friday. The best deals are happening right now. Well, that's at least the case at ASOS. The retailer is already dropping prices on its merch, and we're all freaking out over the crazy, good deals.
Starting on November 16, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off of women tops and bottoms. So you can fill your cart up with all of the shirts, skirts, and pants your heart desires without having buyer's remorse once the bill comes. Oh, and don't forget you can also score some cozy jackets for less than $100 because outerwear counts as tops, too.
Read on to find out about the items that we are not leaving behind.
1. ASOS FARLEIGH High Waist Slim Mom Jeans in Pine Mottled Wash with Busts
Secure a new pair of mom jeans for an amazing price.
$45 (Originally $56)
2. PrettyLittleThing Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Crop Top
Give them drama with a top that has voluminous shoulders and a fun print.
$26 (Originally $32)
3. ASOS CURVE Oversized Parka with Padded Liner
Wrap up in a cozy coat that's also affordable.
$95 (Originally $119)
4. Boohoo Stripe Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Blouse
Ruffle things up with a blouse that features contrasting stripes.
$35 (Originally $44)
5. Vero Moda Tall Velvet Biker Jacket
Give your black leather jacket a break and upgrade with a jewel-tone option.
$74 (Originally $92)
6. ASOS WHITE Striped Top With Rope Tie Up Detail
Grab a show-stopping blouse that will get you noticed.
$70 (Originally $87)
7. Leon and Harper Stretch Slim Pants
Invest in classic pants that you can wear over and over again.
$198 (Originally $248)