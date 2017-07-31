Here's How You Can Cop New ASOS Merchandise For the Low

Usually sales are filled with old items that no one really wants to buy—like last season's fading trends—but that's not the case at ASOS right now. Starting today, the retailer is treating customers to a 20-percent discount on some of the newest arrivals. That means you'll get to hit refresh on your fall wardrobe without spending like crazy.

It's definitely the perfect opportunity to cop that trench coat you've been looking for or a pair of statement sunglasses that will carry you through the rest of the summer. And the sale items aren't only limited to the ASOS brand. You'll find other names like Adidas, Free People, and Puma on the roster, too.

The best part about the new-arrival sale: ASOS has already marked down the prices, so you can skip entering a promo code. All you have to do is add your favorite pieces from the latest drop sale section to your cart and check out before the deal ends (which will probably be sooner than later).

Get started by browsing our favorite items below.