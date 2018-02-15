ASOS 4505 Is Here to Preemptively Get You Ready for Bikini Season

Last spring, we freaked when we heard that ASOS was dropping a beauty line. Now, the brand is giving us another reason to get our credit cards out. On February 15, the e-tailer debuted its first-ever activewear line, ASOS 4505. And with Spring just around the corner, it couldn't have come at a better time.

The ASOS 4505 line has EVERYTHING you could possibly need to get your workout on. You'll find athletic jackets with reflective details ($85; asos.com) for those outdoor jogs, sleeveless all-in-one bodysuits ($35; asos.com) perfect for wiggling and stretching on the mat; the drop even includes ski jumpsuits ($158; asos.com). Go big or go home, right?

It's no exaggeration when we say ASOS went all out.

And the active range isn't just for women. The new line also makes gym-ready pieces for the fellas, too.

