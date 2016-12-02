4 Straight-Size, Curve-Friendly Retailers That Ashley Graham Swears By

As a supermodel and style maven, Ashley Graham always looks amazing—seemingly with no effort. So shopping must be a breeze for her, right? Not always. Even fashion experts have their “aha” moments. Graham’s came when she was deciding what to wear to a Sports Illustrated party. She ended up rocking a sheer lace dress from Nasty Gal, pictured above, but she had doubts about even trying a straight-size brand. “At first I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to fit into that!’” But Graham tried the dress on in a large, and it looked exquisite.
Graham is one of the many plus-size women who recommend trying all kinds of clothes, even straight-size brands. “You shouldn’t just stick to plus-size sites,” advises Graham. “At the end of the day, you really don’t know what can work. Order multiple sizes when shopping online, and try them all.”
We’ve picked out our favorite pieces from Graham’s four go-to straight-size sites. Scroll through and see for yourself. You may just find the perfect piece for your shape, too!
-
1. House of CB
“I’m obsessed with House of CB,” says Graham, who wore one of the label’s body-con dresses on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year. The celebrity-favored brand (Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé are fans, to name a few!) makes dresses, bodysuits, swimwear, and many other pieces in a stretchy material that works for a wider range of sizes. And since they come in small through large, there’s a lot more wiggle room to find what looks best on you.
Marzena Bandage Midi Dress, $195; houseofcb.com. Jadzia Off Shoulder Bandage Dress, $209; houseofcb.com.
-
2. J Lux Label
“I discovered J Lux Label on Instagram,” says Graham. “Their bodysuits are amazing, and they’ve got a ton of really great dresses that are super-stretchy.” Not only are stretch fabrics comfortable, but they work for women of all shapes.
Joelle Ribbed & Buttoned Turtleneck Bodysuit, $42; jluxlabel.com. and Steph D-Ring Belted Midi Skirt $42; jluxlabel.com. Jen Ribbed & Buttoned Midi Skirt, $25 (originally $42); jluxlabel.com.
-
3. Nasty Gal
“Nasty Gal goes up to an extra-large, it’s trendy, and it’s not super-expensive,” says Graham. The brand also makes oversize pieces that allow for sizing down, which means that an extra-large size in Nasty Gal can fit curvier shapes, too.
Back to the Woods Maxi Dress, $47 (originally $78); nastygal.com. Motel Arlo Sequin Cardigan, $148; nastygal.com.
-
4. Sorella
“I found this boutique through Kendall Jenner’s Instagram,” says Graham. “Sorella is affordable and sexy. I bought one of their dresses, and let me tell you, it was good-quality!” A camisole midi dress looks great on curves, but be sure to wear the proper foundation (Spanx!). It doesn’t matter if you are a size 2 or a size 20—you want a smooth silhouette. Sorella’s boyfriend bomber has a roomier fit, which works if you normally take a larger size.
Skinny Strap Dress and Choker Set, $59; sosorella.com. Suede Bomber Jacket, $90; sosorella.com.