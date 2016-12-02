4 Straight-Size, Curve-Friendly Retailers That Ashley Graham Swears By

As a supermodel and style maven, Ashley Graham always looks amazing—seemingly with no effort. So shopping must be a breeze for her, right? Not always. Even fashion experts have their “aha” moments. Graham’s came when she was deciding what to wear to a Sports Illustrated party. She ended up rocking a sheer lace dress from Nasty Gal, pictured above, but she had doubts about even trying a straight-size brand. “At first I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to fit into that!’” But Graham tried the dress on in a large, and it looked exquisite.

Graham is one of the many plus-size women who recommend trying all kinds of clothes, even straight-size brands. “You shouldn’t just stick to plus-size sites,” advises Graham. “At the end of the day, you really don’t know what can work. Order multiple sizes when shopping online, and try them all.”

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We’ve picked out our favorite pieces from Graham’s four go-to straight-size sites. Scroll through and see for yourself. You may just find the perfect piece for your shape, too!