Anne Hathaway Found the Prettiest Spring Dress for $15

On Monday morning, Anne Hathaway visited Good Morning America looking spring-ready in a gorgeous floral dress. The calf-length design looked like another expensive designer creation with pleats above the waist and a sheer skirt. But it turns out that the black dress was actually an amazing find from a flea market. What's even crazier: Hathaway only paid $15 for the dress. Nope, that's not a typo. "I’m trying to be more sustainable with my fashion choices, so I’m trying to wear vintage wherever I can,” Hathaway explained to the cameras.

That's a trend we definitely can get behind. It's so nice to see celebs making fashion choices that are also eco-friendly. Unfortunately, since it's vintage, we can't purchase Hathaway's exact dress. But there are several look-alikes that you'll be happy to wear over and over again this spring below.

