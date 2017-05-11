Get the Affordable Jacket Angelina Jolie Has Worn Over and Over Again

Angelina Jolie can literally do no wrong. It doesn't matter if she's doing business at the U.N. in a sheath dress or if she's going casual while hanging out with her kids. And what makes us love her style even more is that she knows how to mix high-end and affordable pieces together like a pro. Lately, she's been rocking an Everlane E2 Bomber jacket, and it's only $125.
The sporty jacket has a shiny finish and a gold zipper that makes it stand out from the average bomber. And the lightweight piece, which also comes in green, is perfect to throw on during unpredictable spring weather.
Jolie has been spotted wearing the Everlane jacket twice. Once, while catching a flight earlier this year, and again, during a carnival trip with her kids over the weekend. For her most recent jaunt, Jolie stuck to an all-black theme adding skinny pants, buckle boots, and a crossbody saddle bag. But it's really a classic piece that could be worn with so many different looks.
VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's Best Beauty Moments
If you're thinking about copying Jolie's style too, head to Everlane's website before the must-have jacket sells outs.