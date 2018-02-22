Wrap Dresses Under $500 to Buy Now 

February 22, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
by: Samantha Cohen

In 1974, Diane von Furstenberg debuted the famous wrap dress for which she became known. Newsweek dubbed her ‘the most marketable designer since Coco Chanel.’ The dress became ubiquitous: It was empowering. It was sexy (no zippers!). It was easy to wear. And almost 45 years later, the power of the wrap still remains as strong.

Wrap dresses cinch at the right place, offering an undeniably flattering silhouette for many different body types. They're comfortable: no buttons, zippers, or weird closures that will leave unsightly lines on your skin. And thanks to the creative geniuses of today's fashion industry, come in such a wide array of styles, from a knock around cotton number to a black tie appropriate gown.

Shop our favorites, all under $500, here.

