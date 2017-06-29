All of These Gorgeous Lace Dresses Are Under $60

Get ready to impress (and shock) all of your friends this summer. They will never believe that you purchased these beautiful dresses for less than $60. The amazing finds are covered in delicate lace fabrics, which typically could cost hundreds of dollars. But we've found some ridiculously good designs that only look like they are expensive.

We can thank some of the epic summer sales that are going on right now for the unbelievable deals. Major retailers like Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and ASOS are slashing prices left and right. It's literally a fashion lover's dream come true.

And you'll be able to rewear the ladylike dresses even when summer is over. They look just as cool draped over your favorite jeans. And you could layering the pretty dresses under a turtleneck during the winter to create a chic warm outfit.

VIDEO: 2 Ways to Wear Peek-a-Boo Lace

If you're ready to step up your wardrobe game without blowing your budget, keep scrolling to discover 10 lace dress all under $60.