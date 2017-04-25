The Most Affordable Outfits Celebrities Wore to Coachella

The celebrity outfits at Coachella are definitely giving us life this year. I mean, the musical performances are great, but the stylish looks have us hypnotized. Did you see Katy Perry's bold fur jacket or Lottie Moss's itsy bitsy denim shorts? The A-listers did not come to play.
But just because they were dressed to the nines all weekend, doesn't mean that they spent a ton of money on their head-turning looks. Several stars mixed in affordable pieces into their Coachella outfits, from gorgeous floral dresses to lacy crop tops. And yes, a lot of their exact pieces are still available for purchase. But we can definitely see the affordable styles selling out soon, especially once the word gets out. So you'd better hop on these deals right now. We've gathered several of the under-$100 looks below.
VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
-
1. Jasmine Tookes
Lace Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit
Victoria's Secret | $68
-
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Button-Front Denim Jacket
Forever 21 | $33
-
3. Kylie Jenner
Charlay Gold Sheer Metallic Knitted Halter Dress
PrettyLittleThing | $39
-
4. Yara Shahidi
Wrap-Front Dress
H&M | $60
-
5. Emma Roberts
Lanigan Blouse
Aritzia | $65
-
6. Alessandra Ambrosio
Crochet Lace Flutter Bralette
Victoria's Secret | $35
-
7. Vanessa Hudgens
Lace-Up Denim Shorts
Forever 21 | $38
-
8. Nina Dobrev
Valeria Top
Aritzia | $35
-
9. Serayah McNeil
Distressed Denim Overall Shorts
Forever 21 | $30
-
10. Halsey
Love Gold Choker
21HM | $25
-
11. Ariel Winter
Patterned Bib Overalls
H&M | $18
-
12. Ashlee Simpson
Kiss Ringer Tee
Lucky Brand | $28 (Originally $40)
-
13. Vanessa HudgensMonogrammed Hand Embroidered Sun Hat
Hat Attack | $96
-
14. TinasheDamia Nude Fishnet Cycle Shorts
PrettyLittleThing | $18
-
15. Madison Beer
NW Shorts
$11 (Originally $28)