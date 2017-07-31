These Are the Under-$100 Swimsuits That Celebrities Love

It's amazing how something as tiny as an itty-bitty swimsuit can cost hundreds of dollars. That's why we kind of freak out whenever we find a quality option that's also affordable. And when it's celebrity-approved, too, you can bet that those swimsuits are going to fly off of the shelves.
Yes, stars are usually wearing luxury designs. But every now and then, they'll step out in a look that comes with ridiculously good prices. And the best part about the affordable brands is that several of the swimsuits come in sizes that cater to all types of body shapes.
If you're ready to hit the beach looking like a celebrity, find out exactly where they purchase their swimsuits below.
1. Kendall Jenner
Jenner showed us how cute (and affordable) a gingham two piece can be.
Lioness Anjelica Huston Bikini, $69; lionessfashion.com.
2. Olivia Munn
Munn rocked a classic one-piece with Skinnydip sunglasses during the 4th of July.
Gooseberry So Chic Oasis One-Piece, $99; gooseberryintimates.com.
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian created a custom look by mixing and matching Naked Wardrobe bikini sets.
Tank Me With U Bikini, $38; nakedwardrobe.com. Tank Tied Bikini, $45; nakedwardrobe.com.
4. Hailey Baldwin
A little white bikini can make a big statement. We love how Hailey Baldwin paired hers with big hoop earrings.
Solid & Striped Bikini Top, $88; shopbop.com. Solid & Striped Elle Bikini Bottoms, $79; shopbop.com.
5. Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham proved that one-piece swimsuits can be just as sexy as bikinis. And this polka-dot option is also affordable.
Ashley Graham x Swimsuitsforall Shiatsu Swimsuit, $64; swimsuitsforall.com.
6. Lais Ribeiro
This is definitely one of the coolest swimsuits you'll ever see. The designs are cut into one piece of fabric that can be twisted and worn either as a top or bottom. Insane, right? What's even more surprising is the price tag.
Nalla Pacific Blue Top or Bottoms, $28; nallaswimwear.com.
7. Shanina Shaik
The off-the-shoulder trend is trickling over into swimwear, and we're not mad at that. Model Shanina Shaik showed us how it's done with high-cut bikini bottoms.
Forever 21 Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top, $15; forever21.com. Forever 1 High-Cut Bikini Bottoms, $13; forever21.com.
8. Serena Williams
And if you're expencitn like Serena Williams, skip the maternity section. The tennis star found this patriotic option from Target's Xhiliration line.
Xhiliration Lace-Up Back One Piece, $30; target.com.
9. Emily Ratajkowski
The 26-year-old model pratically lives in a bikini, so she knows a thing or two about amazing brands that are also affordable.
Ark White Triangle Bikini Top, $50 arkswimwear.com. Ark White Hybrids Bottoms, $50; arkswimwear.com.
10. Taylor Hill
Hill made a cute statement in a bubblegum pink swimsuit that won't break the bank.
PrettyLittleThing Pink O-Ring Detail Multi-Strap Swimsuit, $19; prettylittlething.us.
11. Joan Smalls
Smalls nailed a fierce pose while while wearing a stylish yet affordable bikini.
Essentials for Zula Olivia Bikini Top, $39; essentialsforzula.com.
