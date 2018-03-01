How To Look Like a Gucci Model for $125 or Less

Gucci sits at the helm of retro '80s glam, Dapper Dan references, and complex statement pieces that can transform anyone into a style star. But let’s face it, it can be a bit costly to keep up with the latest and greatest of all things Gucci.
For those of you looking to create an Alessandro Michele-approved look—without breaking the bank—we’ve got you covered. Scroll on to see our roundup of affordable pieces to Gucci-fy your wardrobe.
VIDEO: The Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides
-
1. Alpha Floral Frill Dress
Large prints are a must. And pussy-bow necklines are just as important.
Topshop | $68
-
2. Quilted Fanny Pack
Sorry, but you can't avoid the fanny pack. Try wearing it as crossbody just like the celebs do.
Topshop | $40
-
3. Lace Blouse
This high-neck lace blouse is a chic and sexy statement piece to add to your wardrobe.
H&M | $50
-
4. Crystal Wilma Sunglasses
Other brands might be going super skinny when it comes to sunglasses but in a Gucci world, the bigger (and sparklier) the better.
Topshop | $60
-
5. Floral Kimono
Try mixing a pastel floral Kimono with unexpected colors.
Nordstrom | $79
-
6. Scilla Embroidered Shoulder Bag
Nothing screams Gucci like a flashy bag with patches and gold embellishments.
Topshop | $68
-
7. Loafer Slides
You have to add a backless pair of mules to your wardrobe to get the runway look.
& Other Stories | $125
-
-
9. Horsebit Buckle Loafers
Get a classic look with a pair of leather horsebit buckle loafers.
& Other Stories | $125