Chic Activewear Brands to Keep on Your Radar

This past weekend Funkshion hosted their first of what is known as The Retreat, an Athleisure Experience, which took place in Miami. The event consisted of 5 days of activewear fashion shows, designer panels and work out classes. Eight brands were featured during the week in a presentations or shows. We got a sneak peek of this seasons hottest activewear brands new collection, and we want it all!
1. Ultracor
Known for loud prints, fun metallic details and stars, Ultracor didn’t fail to win us over again this season. With a metallic sweatshirt dress and killer banded sweatpants, the label showed us their athleisure side. The brand brought new detailing into this collection, with lazer cut outs leggings and astronaut swim pieces that we need!
2. Michi
Michelle Watson, designer of Michi, is back again with another collection filled with our favorite strappy sports bras, lots of mesh and color blocked leggings. The collection is made up of neutral tones with a few pops of colors. Try to kill it in your work out but also catch someone's eye at the gym—Michi is your brand!
3. Heroine Sport
A monochromatic collection consisting of new silhouettes and sporty stripe accents. Heroine Sport designer Nima Taherzadeh focused on a collection of new sports bra shapes with high necks as well a variety of leggings with flattering side stripe details. We are loving the nylon zip up and short set, a must have for your summer gym days!
4. Monday Active
Starting of their second activewear collection made up of roughly twelve pieces, Devin and Natasha—our favorite A Bikini A Day girls and designers of Monday Active—focused on the construction of each piece. The girls have designed their sports bras to fit a wide range of breast sizes.
5. Beyond Yoga
Our favorite soft as butter legging brand, Beyond Yoga, showed us a beautiful color palette and super fun prints. The label also brought back one of our favorite activewear collaborations, Kate Spade x Beyond Yoga and all those fun prints. Look to it for items like a cute tie-ankle legging paired with a hummingbird printed crop top.