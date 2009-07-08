Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop
-
1. If You Love Nautical, Try Brights!Crisp and preppy, this nautical duo holds a place in the hearts of tradionalists and those who like clean and simple hues. Both are bold and graphic alone or combined and look best paired with eye-catching brights like kelly green, citron, fuchsia and purple. These tones work so well because they're vibrant and, being blue-based, are derived from the same color family as navy itself.
-
2. Soft: Add Just a Bit of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Top, Michael Kors, sold out due to popular demand. Similar item, $13; at delias.com.
amp#149; Bangle, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $155; call 212-334-6573.
amp#149; Sandals, Emporio Armani, $66; at emporioarmani.com.
amp#149; Jeans, AG Adriano Goldschmeid, $164; at agjeans.com.
amp#149; Bag, Tod's, $1,665; call 800-457-8637.
-
3. Medium: Add Several Pops of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Cardigan, Hanii Y, $410; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; T-shirt, Gap, $15; at gap.com.
amp#149;Sunglasses, Target, $13; visit target.com for stores.
amp#149; Watch, Michael Kors, $180; at michaelkors.com.
amp#149; Necklace, Kendra Scott, $212; at kendrascott.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Anya Hindmarch, $445; call 212-343-8147.
amp#149; Pants, Elie Tahari, $248; call 212-334-4441.
-
4. Boldly Break From Your BasicsClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Dress, Rebecca Taylor, $315; call 919-881-9480.
amp#149; Necklace, Sequin, $198; call 212-247-1100.
amp#149; Clutch, Heather Hawkins, $288; at shophh.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Davis by Ruthie Davis, $417; at shopbop.com.
-
5. If You Love Gray, Try PastelsWorn in an unbroken streak from head to toe, these two tones can seem flat and chilly. And while pastels may strike you as way too sweet, tossing them in the mix creates a fashion alchemy that's as sophisticated as it is romantic. Enhance the neutrals you already own by selecting pretty but muted shades such as blush, lavender, sky peach or even a washed indigo.
-
6. Soft: Add Just a Bit of ColorClockwise from the top:
• Top, Geren Ford, $235; call 877-746-7267.
• Necklace, Pono by Joan Goodman, $189; at femmegems.com.
• Handbag, Chanel, $4,295; call 800-550-0005.
• Sandals, Calvin Klein, $125; visit calvinklein.com for stores.
• Shorts, Loeffler Randall, $195; at revolveclothing.com.
-
7. Medium: Add Several Pops of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Trench, Burberry, $1,295; visit burberry.com for stores.
amp#149; Dress, Porter Grey, $410; call 877-746-7267.
Necklace, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $130; call 212-334-6573.
amp#149; Sandals, Sigerson Morrison, $445; call 212-219-3893.
amp#149; Clutch, Lauren Merkin, $325; at laurenmerkin.com.
-
8. Boldly Break From Your BasicsClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Dress, A.L.C., $620; at lagarconne.com.
amp#149; Jacket, HampM, $35; visit hm.com for stores.
amp#149; Bracelet, Catherine Rapetti, $93; at catherinerapetti.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Via Spiga, $185; call 212-219-3999.
amp#149; Hoops, Viv amp Ingrid, $230; visit vivandingrid.com for stores.
amp#149; Rings, Gara Danielle, $150 each; call 512-473-0700.
amp#149; Scarf, Orijyn, $100; at orijyn.com.
-
9. If You Love Khaki, Try Earth TonesThere's a reason the Army uses this color combo for camouflage fatigues-wear them together or separately and you'll usually blend right into your surroundings. Avoid a disappearing act and still maintain the earthy vibe you love by sprinkling spicy shades throughout your outfit. Saffron, pine, pumpkin and wine possess warm undertones which work well with both neutrals and flatter most complexions.
-
10. Soft: Add Just a Bit of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Vest, Another Important Culture, $300; call 302-368-4403.
amp#149; Tank, Escada Sport, $90; call 877-206-4135 for stores.
amp#149; Pants, J. Crew, $70; at jcrew.com.
amp#149; Bag, Bottega Veneta, $1,984; at bluefly.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Jimmy Choo, $480; call 212-319-1111.
amp#149; Bracelets, $55; Ettika, at ettika.com.
amp#149; Necklace, R.J. Graziano, $65; call 212-685-1248.
-
11. Medium: Add Several Pops of ColorClockwise from the top:
• Camisole, Diesel, $130; call 973-376-5543.
• Skirt, DKNY, $175; visit macys.com for stores.
• Sandals, Miu Miu, $650; call 212-593-9898. • Bag, Jamin Puech, $760; call 212-431-5200.
• Pendant, Vanessa Montiel, $210; call 831-459-0838.
• Earrings, Linda Levinson Designs, $195; call 312-951-6943.
-
12. Boldly Break From Your BasicsClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Dress, Milly, $365; call 732-923-0505.
amp#149; Sandals, Colin Stuart for Victoria's Secret, $35; call 800-970-1109.
amp#149; Clutch, Serpui Marie, $125; at endless.com.
amp#149; Bracelets, Chan Luu, $180 each; visit chanluu.com for stores.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Converse Limited Edition by Rem Eyewear, $155; call 212-753-4000.
If You Love Nautical, Try Brights!
