9 Chic Gaucho Jeans Worth Trying

Let's talk about gaucho jeans, shall we? Consider this the wide-leg trend of the season, especially for summer. Super flattering, and super comfy, the gaucho draws a nice silhouette on the body, drawing attention away from your hips. Plus, the gaucho can be styled for so many different occasions, from a casual weekend brunch with girlfriends to date night. Throw on a slinky t-shirt with some sky high heels and paint the town red. Below, shop our favorites.
VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim
-
1. Light wash with a sandal, the perfect summer look.
Mossimo for Target | $30
-
2. Go Two-tone for the fun factor, and add dimension to your outfit.
Robert Rodriguez | $245
-
3. White denim is always a fresh look.
Current Elliott | $251
-
4. High-rise and classic can do no wrong.
Gap | $70
-
5. try tall wide-leg crop with sneakers.
Madewell | $128
-
6. Tie your waist up in a bow.
J. Crew | $100
-
7. Tuck your favorite sweater into this pair.
Michael Kors | $495
-
8. Bleached out and babe-a-lish. Throw them on with your favorite t-shirt.
J Brand Denim | $230
-
9. A wide leg jean fit for date night.
A.P.C. | $235