Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
8 Star Maternity Style Secrets
1. 1: Shop Your ClosetRaid your existing wardrobe for pieces that can fit your new shape. "Any open cardigans, long stretchy tunics and tees will continue to work for you," says Lori Soloman, owner of Veronique Maternity. Tent and empire-waist dresses are a natural transition piece, like the Black Halo number rocked by Nicole Richie.
2. 2: Don't Forget to Be SexyJust because you're pregnant doesn't mean you need to cover up. "If you never had cleavage before, show it off with a sweetheart or deep-V neckline," says Soloman. Or play up a pair of fabulous legs, a la Heidi Klum, with a maternity minidress.
3. 3: Don't Give Up On BeltsGive shape to roomy pieces with a simple cinch. Jessica Alba transformed a voluminous Lanvin dress by adding a vintage belt above her tummy. "A belt below the belly also works well with fun tunics and long tees," says Soloman. Just don't go too tight!
4. 4: Keep Your EdgeHip mamas don't need to ditch their style while expecting-Jennifer Lopez rocked simple print minidresses with outrageous footwear (over-the-knee boots, anyone?) well into her third trimester. Add flat boots to a tent dress for a more comfortable take on Lopez's outfit or look for the maternity equivalent to your own signature pieces. "Super-skinny jeans, layered tees and a blazer contribute to an edgier look," says Soloman.
5. 5: Balance Your Belly With Jewelry"Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize," says Soloman. "Jewelry always draws attention away from the bump and onto the neck and face." During her third pregnancy, Cate Blanchett attended the Oscars in a Dries Van Noten dress with a dramatic beaded neckline.
6. 6: Find the Perfect Pair of JeansJennifer Garner paired James jeans with a flowing top for an easy silhouette. When choosing maternity denim, says Soloman, "Comfort is key, make sure you have enough hip space." Although the elastic panel at the waist will grow with you, it's best to wait until your second trimester before investing in a pair. Says Soloman: "Denim is one item that is difficult to buy early and keep through your whole term because it has less stretch then most other fabrics."
7. 7: Return to the Summer of LoveJust ask Ashlee Simpson-the hippie-chic trend is the perfect complement to a growing bump. You can get creative with headbands and stacks of bangles, while staying perfectly comfortable in a flowing dress or caftan. Just keep in mind that floor-sweeping maxidresses work best on willowy body types. Says Soloman, "The length and volume of the maxi, coupled with the belly, tend to overwhelm the petite woman."
8. 8: Don't Skip the LipstickYour Alaia belt has been retired and you can barely squeeze on your favorite stilettos. What's a girl to do? Just think of Gwen Stefani and reach for your signature lippy. The No Doubt frontwoman stayed glam throughout both pregnancies by being true to her favorite retro crimson hue.
