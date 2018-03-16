8 Plus-Size Spring Dresses Under $120

As winter draws to a turbulent close , we can’t help but to have lucid daydreams of warmer weather and the breezy dresses to go with it. Oh, what we would give to be floating around town in a flouncy dress and absolutely no puffer coat in sight! Soon, the calendar beckons. Soon.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To
In preparation for the warmer days ahead, we’ve gathered up seven plus-size spring dresses that won’t break the bank. From light denim dresses to florals for spring that are actually groundbreaking, scroll through for our shopping guide to perfect spring dresses under $50.
1. Bardot Cold Shoulder Dip Back Pastel
ASOS Curve | $95
2. BUTTON FRONT DENIM MAXI DRESS
Ashley Stewart | $42 (Originally $60)
3. Striped Asymmetrical Shirtdress
INC International Concepts | $110
4. High-Low Dress
5. Mixed-Stripe Off-The-Shoulder Fit & Flare Dress
6. Floral Maxi Dress
Forever 21 | $32 (Originally $45)
7. Plaid Ruffle Hem Checker Dress
Who What Wear | $37
8. Pinstripe High Low Shirtdress
Eloquii | $120