8 Mom Jeans Actual Moms Will Want To Wear

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easygoing, and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, at 13 started designing her own dresses and by 19 was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom. Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.