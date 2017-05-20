8 Mom Jeans Actual Moms Will Want To Wear

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easygoing, and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, at 13 started designing her own dresses and by 19 was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom. Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.
Ah, the Mom Jean: a tight, high-waist with a baggy, boyfriend bottom. How we love thee! But let's face it, the quintessential Mom Jean isn't necessarily great for the quintessential mom. Here, Lublin rounds up her favorite jeans that are mom-friendly. Like, literal Mom Jeans.
1. Mom Jeans
For all the grunge moms out there, these trashed jeans are made just for you! They are heavily distressed and have raw edge hems, making them perfect for everywhere, from the soccer field to Coachella. Furthermore, at $40.00 you can get yourself a couple pairs without breaking the bank. Happy Shopping!
H&M | $40
2. High Rise Relaxed Fit Jeans
In case you didn’t know, Zara makes the BEST Jeans, and their mom jeans are no exception. Between the perfect fit, color, and price, I'm pretty sure there is no better mom jean out there. Add to cart stat.
Zara | $70
3. Rigid Re-Release Le Original Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
This distressed, high-rise jean by Frame is a mom must-have. The structured denim keeps its shape from morning playdate to girls' night out.
Frame Denim | $295
4. Indigo High-Rise Straight Jeans
Alexander Wang recently came out with a new style of denim that is putting a whole new spin on the "Mom Jean." These perfect pants have a high waist that holds it all in and a straight leg that is flattering from top to bottom.
Alexander Wang | $265
5. Mid-Rise Slim-Leg Cropped Jeans
If you’re interested in sustainable fashion and don’t know Re/Done denim you should familiarize yourself ASAP! This vintage denim is redone (get it?) and reworked to look current, effortless, cool and most importantly on trend.
Re/done | $275
6. Cropped Jeans
It’s time to abandon your fear of white denim. Mother Denim (appropriately named) has created a white mom jean that looks too good on any mom-bod to make you afraid! The waist is just high enough to hold any muffin-top situation in, while the cropped bottom is the perfect length to show off your cute shoes. Thank you Mother Denim!
Mother | $198
7. Distressed Cropped Jeans
Leave it to Levi’s to create the mother of all mom jeans. These jeans do everything a mother needs her denim to do: they have a high waist so no “cracks’ are showing when we bend and have just enough stretch so we can sit Indian style during circle time... What more can we ask for in life?!?
Levi's | $128
8. MOTO Twisted Seam Mom Jeans
Topshop’s mom jean is for all the hipster (or aspiring hipster) moms out there! They’re the perfect shade of black and have an uneven twisted seam that will keeps you looking like you've still “got it." The low price point may just make you want to buy an extra pair for your daughter. TWINNING!
Topshop | $85