8 Cropped Leggings You Need for the Impending Warmth

We are taking yet another note from our sporty goddess, Gigi Hadid, and bringing our athleisure style into these warmer days. Although we’d love to break out the short shorts we aren’t there just yet. But I think we are all ready to retire our full length leggings and bring on the crops. BONUS—a cropped cut you will help to elongate your legs and make for a great athleisure look.
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
We shopped the best cropped leggings at every price point so we can wear them right up until shorts weather.
1. Black & White Printed
Nike | $45 (originally $60)
2. Subtle Print
Adidas | $55
3. Branded Band
Topshop | $62
4. Pattern Block It
Gap | $65
5. Graphic Illusion
Sweaty Betty | $75
6. Seamless Sensation
Tory Sport | $95
7. The Runner Crop
Laain | $126
8. Color Blocked
Live The Process | $150