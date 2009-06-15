Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
7 Stars Who Shop Their Closets
-
1. Eva Longoria ParkerClassics don't have to be staid-Longoria Parker makes leopard pumps from YSL work with everything from skinny jeans to a formfitting pencil skirt. The trick? Pairing the ultra-glam heels with simple pieces in the same color family as the print.
-
2. Nicole RichieLeave it to the House of Harlow 1960 designer to mix things up! Richie keeps her favorite vintage snakeskin clutch looking fresh by doing the unexpected-adding it to a variety of raucous prints.
-
3. Rachel BilsonThe InStyle columnist Bilson makes adding up an outstanding outfit as easy as grade-school arithmetic. Just start with black tights and a Brian Reyes khaki skirt and add one neutral top, one classic jacket and one pair of killer shoes.
-
4. Diane KrugerWho knew a straw boater could be so versatile? The Inglourious Basterds beauty uses her favorite summer topper to accent everything from nautical chic to Chanel. Kruger keeps the look clean (rather than costumey) by pulling back her hair and choosing understated jewelry.
-
5. Kate MossThe model mogul isn't afraid to rock out a favorite piece, especially when it comes from her own Kate Moss for Topshop line. Moss toughens up a pretty chiffon dress with her tuxedo jacket or punks the piece out with thigh-high boots, a Vivienne Westwood lipstick tee and a crochet sweater.
-
6. Kate BosworthThe stylish actress proves that standout accessories can be just as versatile as their basic black brethren! Bosworth changes up her casual looks with cherry-red buckle boots (left) and a tri-tone bag (right), both from Chloe, even combining the two for an effortlessly cool and totally unforgettable outfit (center).
-
7. Ashley OlsenThere's no better model for The Row's luxe basics than designer Ashley Olsen. She transforms virtually identical outfits-a stretch-leather mini and gray top-with the aid of unique accessories like sheer striped stockings, patent platforms and tie-dye Balenciaga sandals.
1 of 7
Eva Longoria Parker
Classics don't have to be staid-Longoria Parker makes leopard pumps from YSL work with everything from skinny jeans to a formfitting pencil skirt. The trick? Pairing the ultra-glam heels with simple pieces in the same color family as the print.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM