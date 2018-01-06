7 Snow Pants That Won't Add 15 Pounds

You finally find that ultra chic ski jacket to pair with your favorite boots, and then you have to throw on the dreaded snow pants that add 20 pounds to your figure. Who else hates the horrid look of snow pants? I know we're not alone on this one. Don't worry, though, because we found seven snow pants that will flatter your figure while providing the essential warmth and movement needed on and off the slopes. So go ahead and get ready, all you snow bunnies, for the cutest snow pants you've ever laid eyes on.
1. Patagonia Snowdrift Pants
This clean and flat high-waisted fit with removable suspenders makes the Patagonia SnowDrifter pants a classic.
$229
2. Kjus Sella Ski Pant
Four-way stretch makes the slim fit of the Sella snow pants comfortable and still keeps you moving.
$550
3. Topshop SNO Flared Ski Pants
A fitted leg with a flare is a great sliming silhouette especially in contrasting colors like black and white.
$150
4. Obermeyer Bond Pant II
With a higher waist panel, Obermeyer’s Bond Pant II will elongate your legs and help to keep you showing off your figure even on the mountain.
$199
5. Perfect Moment Aurora Skinny PantThe Aurora ski pants have a tapered leg to go directly into your boots making for a great shape on the slopes.
$400
6. Burton Society Pant
For all the snowboarders out there, we found a super cute and sliming snowboarding pant that will withstand all your shredding.
$150
7. The North Face Apex Sth Pant
The most flattering snow pant of all time is here and in all your favorite colors. We want them all.
$160