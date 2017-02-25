7 Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits for Spring

Caught a little bit of spring fever? Same here. In preparation for the warm weather and pool days, check out these top one-piece swimsuits we're eyeing for the season. Added value: these sexy suits can double as bodysuits paired with a cute skirt or jeans. Win-win!
1. "Emanuelle" Swimsuit
Get your credit card out, because this option will cost you a bit more than the others. But trust us, it's worth it. Eres is basically the Rolls Royce of swimwear and is made from a signature material that promises (and delivers) to sculpt and mold your body.
Eres available at Net-a-Porter | $520
2. "Kia" Cutout Swimsuit
This amazing bold, graphic printed suit has a knotted bandeau top and boned corseted sides. Translation? Instagram-worthy bod.
Mara Hoffman available at Net-a-Porter | $275
3. "Triple Poppy" Knotted Polka-Dot Swimsuit
The stretch crepe material and light boning on this suit will make sure everything stays in place.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at Net-a-Porter | $535
4. "The Louise"
Solid and Striped is one of our favorite bathing suits for when we want a simple, classic option. But recently, the brand has been venturing into a sexier territory, by experimenting with single straps and cutouts. And we're into it.
Solid and Striped available at Net-a-Porter | $160
5. Marina Swimsuit
If you want a sexy bathing suit, get one that's made in Brazil. Haight created this suit with two-layered stretch fabric, and added a plunging neckline and high-cut sides to elongate your legs. Also, the straps can be styled a variety of ways, which basically means you're getting multiple suits for the price of one.
Haight available at Net-a-Porter | $205
6. "Mio" Mesh Panelled Swimsuit
Norma Kamali is the queen of sexy suits, and this one takes the cake. The paneled nude mesh is almost invisible and creates the most beautiful illusion.
Norma Kamali available at Net-a-Porter | $155
7. Corsair Ruffled Foral-Print Swimsuit
It's no secret that InStyler's are a bit "obsessed" with Zimmermann's ready-to-wear. So it's only fitting we'd want a piece of their ultra-feminine, sexy, floral swimwear, too.
Zimmermann available at Net-a-Porter | $425