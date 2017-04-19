7 Dresses We Think Pippa Middleton Should Wear to Her Rehearsal Dinner

Wedding bells are ringing for Pippa Middleton. The big day is just a month away, and the beautiful sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up to marry her very own Prince. Is anyone else's imagination running wild with what Pippa could possibly be wearing to the pre-wedding festivities? Is she is opting to wear a bold statement-making dress to her rehearsal dinner, a simple slip or a classic floral jacquard off-the-shoulder number? Here are 7 dresses we think Pippa Middleton should consider for her rehearsal dinner.
1. An off-the-shoulder option even her fiancé will fancy.
Johanna Ortiz | $1,195
2. A very birdal crepe de chine dress in white.
Roksanda Ilincic | $2,275
3. Full skirt, full style.
Lela Rose | $2,695
4. A romantic yellow gown could be the ultimate dress for the rehearsal.
Rochas | $2,216
5. Simple elegance and perfect to be paired with statement earrings.
Vilshenko | $770
6. Floral Jacquared will make an elegant impression.
Brock Collection | $2,450
7. A sexier option one couldn't forget.
The Vampire's Wife | $702