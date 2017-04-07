7 High Waisted Bikinis You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long

7 High Waisted Bikinis You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long
Dave Lee/GC Images
April 7, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Brooke Ely Danielson

As summer rapidly approaches we're paying tribute to the "OG" of all things swim and surf related, Gidget. The ultimate surfer girl, Gidget rocked the high waisted bikini and really started a trend that is still to be cherished. There are so many upsides to this kind of swimsuit, and at the top of the list is its powerful ability to hide a part of your stomach you may be feeling self-conscious about. Consider going a little more risqué on the top as the high-waist provides more coverage (usually) or get playful in a ruffle detailed bright red suit. No matter what we are sure you are going to look like a mega-babe by the pool, swimming in the ocean or just laying out with your girlfriends on a hot summer day. 

 

VIDEO: The Tone It Up Girls Demo How to Get Bikini Ready

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top