7 High Waisted Bikinis You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long

As summer rapidly approaches we're paying tribute to the "OG" of all things swim and surf related, Gidget. The ultimate surfer girl, Gidget rocked the high waisted bikini and really started a trend that is still to be cherished. There are so many upsides to this kind of swimsuit, and at the top of the list is its powerful ability to hide a part of your stomach you may be feeling self-conscious about. Consider going a little more risqué on the top as the high-waist provides more coverage (usually) or get playful in a ruffle detailed bright red suit. No matter what we are sure you are going to look like a mega-babe by the pool, swimming in the ocean or just laying out with your girlfriends on a hot summer day.
1. Imagine this ruffle bikini poolside in Palm Springs.
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $420
2. The white high waisted bikini could be a perfect honeymoon suit.
Norma Kamali | $460
3. Get the illusion of a one-piece in a bikini. Fold as high or low as you want.
Eres | $690 (sold as a set)
4. floral-print and oh-so feminine for your beach vacation.
Dolce & Gabbana | $670
5. Red hot and ready for the pool.
OYE | $350
6. This might be the ultimate lady-like bandeau bikini for a trip to the islands perhaps.
Jonathan Simkhai | $350
7. You can certainly zig-zag your way through the ocean in this bikini.
Topshop | $61