The key to a flattering wardrobe is all about fit and proportion. Good fit means clothes skim the body (i.e., they show curves without clinging to them) and all details lie flat. Clothing that pulls or buckles not only looks sloppy, it also adds pounds. Of course, everything can fit properly, but if you don't get the proportions right, you will still be off the mark. Flattering your figure is a balancing act-you must consider the length of your legs in relation to your torso and the width of your shoulders in relation to your hips (discover the items that flatter your figure at InStyle.com/fittool). Last but not least, remember to play up your strengths. Whether you have sexy cleavage or great legs, use clothes to highlight your best features.