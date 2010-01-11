Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
5 Easy Steps to Flawless Style
1. 1. Find Your Signature LookThe key to looking fabulous begins with identifying what kind of style personality you have. Pull inspiration images from magazines, books and websites and make a list of your favorite clothing items. Ask yourself some questions: Do you find yourself favoring trendy pieces or perennial classics like pencil skirts, cardigans and pumps? Do you love tailored pieces for work, but more easygoing looks on the weekend? To make the process easier, focus on the style icons that you admire the most, like risk-taking Sarah Jessica Parker or ever-elegant Reese Witherspoon.
2. 2. Clean Out Your ClosetAfter you hone in on the looks you like most, make a list of your preferences to help define your style succinctly (for example, "ladylike luxe" or "laid-back hippie chic"). Now comes the hard part: sticking to this defined style. Edit out pieces that don't fit the criteria. Anything borderline gets the cut, including pieces you only feel brave enough to wear once in a while. Why so harsh? Because style icons know what works for them and they stick to their formula no matter what.
3. 3. Make Sure Your Clothes Fit!The key to a flattering wardrobe is all about fit and proportion. Good fit means clothes skim the body (i.e., they show curves without clinging to them) and all details lie flat. Clothing that pulls or buckles not only looks sloppy, it also adds pounds. Of course, everything can fit properly, but if you don't get the proportions right, you will still be off the mark. Flattering your figure is a balancing act-you must consider the length of your legs in relation to your torso and the width of your shoulders in relation to your hips (discover the items that flatter your figure at InStyle.com/fittool). Last but not least, remember to play up your strengths. Whether you have sexy cleavage or great legs, use clothes to highlight your best features.
4. 4. Choose Your ColorsEveryone can wear color-it all comes down to finding the right hues for you. The shades that suit you depend on your skin tone as well as the color of your hair and eyes. Some general guidelines are as follows:
• Women with pale skin and dark hair and women with blond hair (like Sienna Miller in a bold Jonathan Saunders design) often do well with saturated brights such as violet, royal blue and emerald green.
• Women with medium-brown to dark-blond hair and warmer, darker skin tones (like Eva Longoria Parker in Matthew Williamson) often do better with tempered alternatives such as lavender, coral, turquoise and olive green.
5. 5. Get a Great HaircutYour hair is your constant accessory-the right style flatters your face shape and makes the most of your features(just think of how gorgeous Salma Hayek looked when she debuted her new bob!). Yes, good haircuts can be expensive, but what they add to your overall appearance make them worth every penny. Just be sure to get a cut you can manage at all times-not one that looks good only when a professional styles it.
