5 Chic Ways to Wear the Shirt Dress 

Ah, the shirt dress, one of the most classic wardrobe staples any woman can own. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it to the office all week long (different shirt dresses of course) and have fun with its versatility. Shirt dressing is insanely easy. You can throw the dress on with flats, kitten heels, or even combat boots and walk out the door into your day. At its core it is no-frills dressing. We've got 5 ways to wear the shirt dress for you.
1. make the shirt dress a tunic when you throw it over pants.
Shop the look: Topshop bib frill shirt dress, $80; topshop.com. Tibi leather straight pants, $1,295; tibi.com. Malone Souliers satin point-toe flats, $495; net-a-porter.com.
2. An easy throw on utilitarian shirt dress.
Shop the look: Sonia Rykiel cotton-poplin shirtdress, $473; matchesfashion.com. Altuzarra canvas davidson mules, $795; fwrd.
3. Throw off your preppy stripes with combat boots.
Shop the look: Burberry striped silk and cotton-blend dress, $1,395; modaoperandi.com. Dr Martens 8-tie boot, $120; zappos.com.
4. Preppy perfection!
Shop the look: COS flared shirt dress, $125; cosstores.com. Bally livilla soft loafer, 650; modaoperandi.com.
5. An office look you'll want to wear every day.
Shop the look: Adam Lippes waist tie shirt dress, $750; intermixonline.com. Alexandre Birman mary triple tie ombre sandals, $525; intermixonline.com.