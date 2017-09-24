3 Ways to Style a Wool Coat for Fall

With the change of season comes a hard decision—Do I buy a new wool coat or do I keep the old one? If it’s time to buy, you’re in luck. The trick to getting the most out of this fall staple is to find a style that is multi-functional, one you can wear to work with a dress and on the weekend with sweatpants—and we found three great options that can be worn with any look. If you’re looking to recycle last season's coat (no shame in that), you can still get a refresh by taking a crack at our styling cues. Scroll down to shop our favorite pieces that can be paired with your current (or brand-new) coat.
VIDEO: Let Selena Gomez Teach You How to Dress for Transitional Weather
We put together three chic ways to wear your new or old wool coat this season—from the office to the weekend to the in-between.
-
1. OUT ON THE TOWN
Amp up your off-duty style by pairing your favorite jeans with a chic statement top and an outfit-making coat to give you just the right amount of edge.
Shop the look: Zara wool coat, $129; zara.com. J.Crew top, $128; jcrew.com. COS cotton shirt, $69; cosstores.com. Simon Miller jeans, $275; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $345; shopbop.com. H&M leather mules, $60; hm.com.
-
2. TO THE OFFICE
Freshen up your office look by trading in classic silhouettes for pieces with a modern feel. If your go-to is a button-down and black trousers, try swapping in a poplin shirt that has a statement sleeve or neckline and a pair of navy wide leg pants. Complete the look with mule heels and wool robe-coat for a modern effect.
Shop the look: Nanushka wool coat, $744; nanushka.com. Aritzia blouse, $110; aritzia.com. Joseph pants, $475; net-a-porter.com. BYCHARI hoop earrings, $40; bychari.com. Tibi bag, $850; tibi.com. Mango satin mules, $80; mango.com.
-
3. RUNNING ERRANDS
We have perfected the cozy-chic weekend uniform! The key here is to balance out your loose fitting pieces (the hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants) with a tailored piece (the wool coat). Give this look a try and you’ll see why it’s our go-to.
Shop the look: & Other Stories wool coat, $245; stories.com. Uniqlo v-neck t-shirt, $10; uniqlo.com. Ganni hooded sweatshirt, $160; net-a-porter.com. LNDR track pants, $155; matchesfashion.com. ASOS crossbody bag, $57; asos.com. Nike sneakers, $159; endclothing.com.