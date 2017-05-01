3 New Color Combos to Try Now

This spring the runways showed a resurgence of color, the looks felt fun and light. It’s really all about experimenting with bold combinations, mixing prints, and selecting modern silhouettes. Click below and find one that works for you!
1. PINK + RED
Go bold with these two fresh shades, a mix in fabric texture keeps it modern!
Shop the Look: Zara pants, $50; zara.com. DVF top. $270; farfetch.com. Proenza Schouler bag, $990; barneys.com.
2. GREEN + YELLOW
A great way to make these colors works together is by focusing on one as the look and using accessories to highlight the other.
Shop the Style: Tibi dress, $650; tibi.com. Gucci bag, $1,350; gucci.com. Nine West mules, $71; zappos.com.
3. RED + BLUE
Red and blue are super fun to create a sporty look- a stripe, mixed with clean white keeps it graphic.
Shop the Look: Zara skirt, $36; zara.com. Tory Sport sweater, $225; torysport.com. Mango slides, $40; mango.com.