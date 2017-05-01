3 New Color Combos to Try Now

3 New Color Combos to Try Now
Getty (3)
May 1, 2017 @ 3:45 PM
by: ALI PEW

This spring the runways showed a resurgence of color, the looks felt fun and light. It’s really all about experimenting with bold combinations, mixing prints, and selecting modern silhouettes. Click below and find one that works for you!

 

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: MAC Lip Liner in Spice

 

