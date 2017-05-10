All the Fashion Girls Will Be Shopping on This New Parisian Website

You might as well go ahead and bookmark 24 Sèvres. It's the new shopping website by LVMH, and we're predicting that it's going to be a go-to for street-style stars.

If you're not familiar with LVMH, the luxury goods company owns brands across several categories, from wine to cosmetics. But most importantly, it's home to some of our favorite fashion houses that are always ahead of the trends—think Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, and Fendi. This is a major move, especially since several prestigious labels like Céline don't even have online shopping on their websites.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Chic Up Your Desk Like a French Boss

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the LVMH Finalists

24 Sèvres will carry over 150 lust-worthy brands, including Prada, Gucci, and Maison Margiela. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until June 6 to see exactly what will be sold on the website. But in the mean time, you can shop some of the goodies we hope to find on 24 Sèvres in our gallery ahead.