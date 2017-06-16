22 Gorgeous Cover-Ups That Double As Daywear

If you are going to purchase a swimsuit cover-up, why not spend your hard-earned cash on a gorgeous dress that can also double as daywear (and maybe even nightwear)? We’ve rounded up the most beautiful cover-ups that can definitely take you straight from the beach to a casual dinner with friends and family.
Granted, these cover-ups have such beautiful, breathable fabrics you might want to skip the beach all together and frolic around the city in one of the below picks. Keep these day-dresses (and your “I’m on vacation” mindset) relaxed by pairing the frocks with chic, casual sandals for maximum comfort.
1. Jagger Day Dress
Kalita | $660
2. Camille open-back cotton kaftan
Rhode Resort | $185
3. Long Sleeve Peasant Dress with Multicolored RicRac
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $1,265
4. Embroidered Puff Sleeved Tunic Dress
Genuine People | $85 (originally $108)
5. Maldives striped mid-weight linen dress
Vita Kin | $706
6. Crochet Pleated Maxi Dress
Yvonne S | $640
7. Smocked off-the-shoulder gingham beach dress
J. Crew | $80
8. Ballet Wrap cotton dress
Loup Charmant | $250
9. Blue Cotton Beaded Umgeni Playsuit
All Things Mochi | $215 (originally $430)
10. Flower Pixel dress
March 11 | $825 (originally $1,178)
11. Beth Prairie Lace Button-Down Dress
LoveShackFancy | $365
12. Summer Night Silk Dress
Warm | $795
13. Embroidered Maxi Dress
Hemant & Nandita | $450
14. Ethnic Tassels Dress
Tete by Odette | $757
15. Annie Handwoven Fringe Dress
Jaline | $375
16. ILENE EMBROIDERED COTTON KAFTAN DRESS
Velvet by Graham & Spencer | $249
17. Printed Cotton Dress
Caroline Constas | $549
18. Charlotte Dress
Loeil | $89
19. Istanbul embroidered-cotton dress
Daft | $306
20. Mansfield Dress
Farrow | $68
21. Suit Up striped cotton-blend jumpsuit
Ace & Jig | $338
22. V-neck smocked striped cotton dress
Teija | $500