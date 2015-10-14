From Miley Cyrus to Rihanna, Here are 11 Easy Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From 2015

Prepping for Halloween is the perfect excuse to reflect back on the previous 10 months, and 2015 was rife with major pop culture moments that make for excellent costumes. Miley Cyrus's streak of outrageous outfits at the VMAs was truly unforgettable, as was Rick Owens's recent spring/summer 2016 show, in which he strapped models onto models.
We took the most memorable fashion-heavy pop-culture moments and shopped them out just in time for Halloween. From Chanel Oberlin in Screen Queens to Selena Gomez as "Arsyn" in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, we did all the work so you don't have to. Keep scrolling for the most relevant (and incredibly easy) Halloween costumes of this year.
-
1. Miley Cyrus's See-Through Plastic Dress at the 2015 VMAs
Recreate Miley Cyrus's button-embellished plastic dress with a transparent shower curtain liner and buttons. Just layer it with a nude slip to knock down the scandal factor.
Shop the look: Ikea shower curtain, $7; amazon.com. J. Crew slip, $60; jcrew.com. M&J Trimming dome buttons, $2 each; mjtrim.com. Sam Edelman boots, $275; shopbop.com.
-
2. Amy Schumer as Connie Britton in Her Friday Night Lights Parody
In the parody "Football Town Nights," comedienne Amy Schumer plays a football coach's wife in a basic tee and jeans—and a hilariously extra-large wine glass in hand.
Shop the look: American Eagle tee, $25; ae.com. Gap jeans, $70; gap.com. J. Crew flats, $148; jcrew.com. Daron wine glass, $10; amazon.com.
-
3. Kendall Jenner's Street Style
This was the breakout year for Kendall Jenner's street style stardom. The accessory that played the biggest role? Her Western-inspired belt.
Shop the look: Wildfox aviators, $199; shopbop.com. J. Crew tee, $30; jcrew.com. H&M jeans, $10; hm.com. Sole Society bag, $50; nordstrom.com. Forever 21 belt, $6; forever21.com. Steve Madden boots, $150; stevemadden.com. Kahri Karl Lagerfeld doll, $30; kahri.com.
-
4. Rihanna's Met Gala Masterpiece
As far as outrageous red carpet moments go, no look can top Rihanna's Met Gala moment (that went on to spark a bevy of Internet memes).
Shop the look: BJC Products comforter, $45; sears.com. Party City boa, $10; partycity.com. Boohoo dress, $26; boohoo.com. Boohoo headchain, $4; boohoo.com. Free People choker, $28; freepeople.com. Daisy Street heels, $60; asos.com.
-
5. Rick Owens's Model-on-Model Moment
The message behind Rick Owens's spring 2016 show was women supporting women through sisterhood and motherhood. He took a literal approach and strapped models onto models. Disclaimer: Do not attempt this IRL. For Halloween, use a dummy, instead.
Shop the look: Wilfred sweater, $125; aritzia.com. Topshop shorts, $15; topshop.com. M&J Trimming grosgrain ribbon, $.5/yard; mjtrim.com. Rubie's inflatable mannequin, $14; amazon.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $177; ancient-greek-sandals.com.
-
6. Gigi Hadid's Off-Duty Uniform
Gigi Hadid has made her sweatpants her fashion identifier for model off-duty days. That, and beau Joe Jonas.
Shop the look: Triple Graces aviators, $64; triplegraces.com. Boohoo crop top, $8; boohoo.com. Zara denim jacket, $70; zara.com. Topshop sweatpants, $48; topshop.com. Nine West pumps, $80; ninewest.com. Joe Jonas CD, $12; amazon.com.
-
7. Any Celebrity on a Swan Floatie
As the pool accessory of the summer, the giant swan float made for excellent Instas (see: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, above).
Shop the look: Marysia suit, $300; net-a-porter.com. Mikoh sarong, $62; mikoh.com. Tkees sandals, $50; tkees.com. Blue Wave swan float, $40; jet.com.
-
8. Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens
Chanel Oberlin (starring Emma Roberts) may have a horrific personality on Ryan Murphy's new comedy-thriller Scream Queens (remember that coffee scene?), but at least her outfits are pretty to look at.
Shop the look: Cheap Monday sunglasses, $36; asos.com. Ted Baker tie-neck blouse, $259; tedbaker.com. River Island faux fur coat, $180; riverisland.com. Starbucks travel cup, $9; amazon.com. Furla purse, $248; furla.com. Forever 21 lace socks, $4; forever21.com. Michael Antonio heels, $45; heels.com.
-
9. Selena Gomez as Arsyn in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video
Selena Gomez is one helluva badass—she joined Taylor Swift's squad in the "Bad Blood" music video in a racy black leather number.
Shop the look: Boohoo bralet, $20; boohoo.com. H&M shorts, $20; hm.com. Torrid gloves, $19; torrid.com. Nine West boots, $209; ninewest.com.
-
10. Pregnant Kim Kardashian at the Givenchy Show
Kim Kardashian (aka the selfie queen) is notorious for flaunting her bump in skin-tight silhouettes. For the Givenchy spring 2016 show, she took it a step further with a tummy-exposing black lace design.
Shop the look: Rebecca Taylor dress, $399; rebeccataylor.com. Form belly accessory, $16; amazon.com. Ettika necklace, $50; maxandchloe.com. Sam Edelman boots, $225; shopbop.com. Selfie stick, $50; jcpenney.com.
-
11. Moschino's Windex-Themed Show
Designer Jeremy Scott packed a ton of Insta-worthy ideas into his Moschino spring 2016 show, including a look that riffed on Windex. The result? An outfit that's so fresh, so clean.
Shop the look: Mango dress, $40; mango.com. H&M skirt, $60; hm.com. Casabella gloves, $9; amazon.com. Windex spray, $4; staples.com. Highest Heel boots, $100; shoebuy.com.