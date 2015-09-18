14 Rust-Colored Pieces to Buy for Fall 

Even though it's not officially fall, there's no time like the present to revamp your wardrobe. And what better way to change things up than with a new hue? Meet rust, a chic blend of orange and brown, that has quickly become the must-have color of the season. Below, we found 14 of our favorite rust pieces to get you excited for the changing leaves.
1. Cos necklace
$39; cosstores.com.
2. Intermix dress
$398; intermixonline.com.
3. Zara trousers
$70; zara.com.
4. Madewell satchel
$148; shopbop.com.
5. Vanessa Bruno tote
$415; avenue32.com.
6. Thakoon dress
$1,750; modaoperandi.com.
7. H&M Studio jacket
$99; hm.com.
8. Chloe Sandals
$795; barneys.com.
9. Givenchy scarf
$259; yoox.com.
10. Dorothy Perkins skirt
$35; us.dorothyperkins.com.
11. DKNY skirt
$160; stylebop.com.
12. Topshop jumpsuit
$140; topshop.com.
13. Frame denim turtleneck
$105; matchesfashion.com.
14. By Malene Birger sweater
$335; net-a-porter.com.