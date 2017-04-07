13 Kick-Flare Jeans to Try 

It's easy to revert to the same old skinny jean look day after day, but lets try something outside your comfort zone, shall we? Step out of the skinny jean bubble and into something just as comfortable: The kick-flare jean.
The kick-flare jean is flattering on many body types, and can so easily be dressed up or down depending on your accessories and top of choice. Let loose and have a little fun, throw on a floral blouse and stilettos with an oh-so flattering pair from Attico or go grunge hip-hop in destroyed flares from Alexander Wang. We've sifted through the kick-flare world of jeans to bring you 13 pairs that can do you no wrong.
VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim Wardrobe
-
1. Pair these with a t-shirt and blazer for a casual cool look.
Current Elliott | $119 (originally $238)
-
2. A moto jean with a leather jacket is your weekend go-to look.
Topshop | $80
-
3. Relax in a pair of vintage inspired kick-flares with your favorite kitten heel.
Zara | $50
-
4. Destroyed and punk, give these a go for your more edgy self.
Alexander Wang | $375
-
5. Play with panels for a fun look.
Alexander McQueen | $1,042
-
6. Make this your Canadian Tuxedo and pair this pair with a denim shirt.
Mango | $60
-
7. Go high-rise and classic.
Attico | $277
-
8. Make these preppy and pair with loafers and a cashmere sweater.
Madewell | $130
-
9. Give cut-out details a go with your favorite heels.
3x1 | $365
-
10. Throw these on with heels and make it a date night jean.
Current Elliott | $230
-
11. Paging all Penny Lane fans, give these hippie flares a try.
Stella McCartney | $99 (originally $585)
-
12. Ahoy! Go nautical.
AMO | $260
-
13. For the love of fray, try these dark wash high-rise jeans.
Rag & Bone | $225