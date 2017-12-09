12 Easy Ways to Look Thinner By Tonight

Expose a bit with a V-neckline. The open, upside-down triangle creates a high focal point up and away from your midsection and gives the illusion of a longer, slimmer upper body. The more skin displayed between chin and chest (within reason!), the more elegant your proportions will seem overall; wider V-necklines visually balance broad hips and thighs. So collect Vs in everything-camis, tanks, Ts, sweaters, cardigans, dresses and jackets.



Free People, $68; nordstrom.com.