8 Power Pieces Every Assistant Should Own

You've landed the job, congratulations! Now that the hard part is over, it’s time to amp up your work wardrobe with some key pieces. We adhere to the saying, “dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” so even if you are getting coffee and running errands like most assistants it's important to always look like a professional. Below, we’ve rounded up the eight items you need now.
1. A Polished Bag
Your work bag says a lot about you; invest in one that is not only sophisticated, but also exudes your personal style.
Furla purse, $528; furla.com.
2. A Little Black Dress
A LBD can easily go from the boardroom to a holiday office party. We like to layer ours with button-front blouses.
Alice + Olivia dress, $475; aliceandolivia.com.
3. A Black Blazer
More formal than a cardigan, a blazer can easily tie an outfit together. Sport over tops and dresses to show you mean business.
J. Crew blazer, $248; jcrew.com.
4. A White Blouse
A white button down can be worn alone, with a blazer, or layered under a sweater.
Ann Taylor blouse, $39.50; anntaylor.com.
5. A Sturdy Boot
Once the temperatures begin to drop, we don't recommend stilettos everyday. Opt for a tall boot with a stacked heel—you'll be sure to walk taller.
Kate Spade boots, $378; katespade.com.
6. A Classic Watch
A classic timepiece perfectly melds fashion and function. Plus, it's a solid investment.
DKNY watch, $175; shopbop.com.
7. A Black Pump
Choose a style with a sensible heel height, so you can wear them all day.
Cecelia New York, $100; cecelianewyork.com.
8. A Pencil Skirt
You can wear this over and again without anyone batting an eye. Try pairing it with your white blouse and black pumps for an easy office appropriate getup.
H&M pencil skirt, $13; hm.com.