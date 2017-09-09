10 Denim Button-Downs to Conquer The Western Trend

In recent seasons, the Canadian Tuxedo (aka denim on denim) has gone from a fashion faux pas to one of the hottest trends you can get your mitts on. It’s effortless and casual, and versatile as the day is long—you can easily dress it up with a pair of high-heeled mules or down with some cool sneakers (and have some fun with your jewelry as well). Any Instagram feed provides further evidence that the Western-inspired look is a fan favorite.

But even if full denim-on-denim is not your thing, you can channel the Westward movement with a cute denim button-down paired with whatever pants—or skirt—you feel comfortable in. Shop our picks for the best denim tops below!

VIDEO: Forever 21 12x12 Denim