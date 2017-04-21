10 Athletic Shorts You Need to Try

Just like all activewear, each piece is created based on the movements needed to perform that specific activity. I find it most important to buy your activewear shorts based on what types of workouts you will be taking part in. You wouldn’t want to wear a loose mesh style short to a Hot Vinyasa class or you will be in a very sticky situation, if you know what I mean.
We have rounded up the best activewear shorts you will need for your work outs.
1. Topshop
The cotton blend with elastic waist style is perfect for a dance based work out.
Topshop | $26
2. Patagonia
A boy-short moisture wicking style is great for a power yoga session.
Patagonia | $29
3. GapFit
With a breathable weave and GDry moisture wicking these shorts will take you through all your boot camp training classes.
Gap | $35
4. Nike
Built in mesh briefs will help with breathable and comfort when running or training.
Nike | $35
5. Falke
This Sport System’s shorts make a great base layer for winter sports.
Falke | $45
6. Sweaty Betty
A spandex short with a longer length will make for a comfortable cycling short.
Sweaty Betty | $55
7. Tory Sport
An adjustable drawcord waist placed on the side makes this short gives comfort for all floor based work.
Tory Sport | $80
8. Adidas by Stella McCartney
The shell and jersey short combo helps to prevent chafing while running.
Adidas by Stella McCartney | $75
9. LNDR
Made with shape retention, these shorts will retain there shape after repeated wear and wash, great for a hight intensity studio work.
LNDR | $88
10. Aeance
With a more structured silhouette these water repellent shorts are great for sports such as tennis or golf.
Aeance | $202