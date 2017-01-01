GET THE LOOK: It's all about the attitude, obviously. Here's a secret: An LBD goes only so far when you’re trying to make an impression. You’ll really take command of the room in a sleek suit, in particular the Venus-flytrap style that seduces with a hint of lace. Here’s another tip: Red is a weapon—use it wisely, not just on your lips. And finally, remember to always invest in the best you can afford, but don’t let anyone tell you your worth.