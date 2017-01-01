GET THE LOOK: Call on no-fuss staples. Pants as roomy as pajamas (call them palazzos to sound fancy) look terrific with a tailored jacket, and nothing beats a suede wrap skirt for versatility. Wear one with a slightly slouchy blouse while navigating your city safari, or for the perfect day-to-evening-to-sleeping ensemble, just stay in your sassiest lace bedclothes à la Balenciaga or Givenchy.