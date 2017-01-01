GET THE LOOK: Batteries not required. Instead, catch a power boost from metallics, as in futuristic foil trousers or anime-influenced graphics. Fluidity is essential for conveying constant movement. You might also experiment with a lighter approach to technology overload, as did Karl Lagerfeld with his Chanel Airlines–themed collection featuring a print based on  an arrivals-departures board and sandals with light-up soles.

See the Other Trends
Down

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!