Get the look: Authenticity is key, so narrow your focus to the reinvented classics, like outsize English tweeds, a cutaway trench, or flowy trousers that might seem extreme. Ask yourself, “What would Phoebe Philo wear?”
See the Other Trends
Instagram Ingénue
Glamour Addict
Mad Maximalist
Heritage Hipster
Vince Camuto$278 SHOP IT
Sportmax$645 SHOP IT
Banana Republic$178 SHOP IT
Brooks Brothers$58 SHOP IT
Calvin Klein Collection$2,317 SHOP IT
Marni$390 SHOP IT
Prada$1,940 SHOP IT
Elie Tahari$368 SHOP IT
Tod's$405 SHOP IT
Tibi$950 SHOP IT
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi$1,116 SHOP IT
White House Black Market$50 SHOP IT
Raey$353 SHOP IT
Simon Miller$490 SHOP IT