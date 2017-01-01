Get the look: Authenticity is key, so narrow your focus to the reinvented classics, like outsize English tweeds, a cutaway trench, or flowy trousers that might seem extreme. Ask yourself, “What would Phoebe Philo wear?”

See the Other Trends
Down

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!