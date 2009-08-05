Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Out with the BadNow that you have a wish list in order for your fall shopping trip, get a home for your new clothing in order. Start by de-cluttering, because too many items cause a number of problems, like mildewing or crumpling. What should go: Anything that won't fit with a little tailoring; that is damaged beyond repair; that you don't absolutely love or that isn't perfectly flattering, or anything, except for the most glamorous of formal wear, that you haven't worn in two years. Does the clothing you have fit the lifestyle you have now? Does it dress the person you are now? If not, donate it or give it to a deserving friend.
2. UnstuffCramming items into your closet can lead to pulling, stretching, rubbing off (of dyes), nasty mildew odors and even dreaded fabric pilling. Worse, you won't be able to see what you actually own. Keep items an inch or so apart if you can. If you have too many in-season items and just can't part with any of them, consider rejiggering your closet so that it has a higher and lower clothing pole; or moving some of your items to longer-term storage.
3. Clean the EnvironmentMake sure your closet floor, walls and baseboard are clean and dust-free; this area should be cleaned as much as you would the rest of your home, maybe even more, as your clothing can shed the dust you acquire during the day. Every now and then, empty the entire area and give it a good airing-out. Wipe down and line shelves, vacuum carpets and baseboards thoroughly, and empty, clean and re-sort drawers. You also need to clean your clothing at least once a year, even if it hasn't been worn; dirt can set in and become stains over time.
4. Clean Your ClothingYou also need to clean your clothing at least once a year, even if it hasn't been worn; dirt, perfumes and perspiration can set in and become stains over time. Heard the phrase "shop your closet?" Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; helps your clothing keep its shape and color, and helps prevent pilling even after 30 washes. So your carefully closeted clothing looks new - it’s like having your own personal clothing shop!
5. No wire hangers!There's a reason wire hangers drive some people bonkers - they are truly bad for your clothing. The thin wire can pull your clothing into odd shapes, or leave stains if your clothes were stored damp. Uncoated wire can also scratch your clothing rail. Look for sturdy plastic or wood hangers instead. Suit jackets, blouses and delicate dresses would appreciate padded hangers, and pants absolutely demand to be draped over easy access, open-ended pants hangers - only one pair per hanger, please. Look for notched hangers to secure slipper camisoles. Try to use the same sizes and types of hangers for each kind of item, so everything will be at the same eye level.
6. Get a SystemSort your clothing by type - blouses, pants, skirts - by color; by season, or by fabric. Just get a system down that helps you find what you need in a snap. Keep your shoes and boots in their original boxes, or if you prefer to keep them in clear view, invest in a hanging shoe rack. Hang your belts from a hanger or store them in an accessory-specific drawer of your dresser. Scarves, hats and gloves can also be stored in the drawer with your belts. Use sandwich or quart sized bags and label them for quick retrieval.
7. Store SafelyIf there is clothing you won't wear this season, clean and store it properly, especially items you have worn once or twice, as perspiration, perfumes and oils can set in as stains over time. Hang outerwear and jackets, making sure items are completely dry first. Button the top two buttons of shirts, blouses and coats, so they won't slide off hangers. Remove items from dry-cleaning bags, otherwise the chemicals used can cause the fabrics to break down over time. Fold sweaters and store them with fresh cedar blocks. Avoiding storing clothing in damp basements and hot attics, too, as these conditions can affect your clothes.
