Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. no titleWhy We Love It
So unrepentently hard-edged, it's aimed at living it up in the dead of night. If leather, metalwork and shine don't seem overly romantic, that's because the effect is deliberately predatory.
How to Wear It
It all starts with black-and can end there too. Color only works when it's deep and saturated. Skinny jeans are the key piece. If looking tough isn't the real you, your little black dress adorned with a chain necklace or a studded heel can confidently take you anywhere without your having to pretend you pulled up on the back of a bike.
Photos: left, Narciso Rodriguez; right, Proenza Schouler
2. Vena CavaVelvet-silk dress, Vena Cava, $495, at barneys.com.
3. Michael KorsCalf-hair clutch with metal handle, Michael Kors, $348; visit michaelkors.com for stores.
4. Club MonacoLeather vest, Club Monaco, $395; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
5. BebeLeather and metal platform heels, Bebe, $129; visit bebe.com for stores.
6. ObakkiWool-blend pants with leather trim, Obakki, $260; visit obakki.com for stores.
7. Giles & Brother by Philip CrangiOxidized silver necklace, Giles & Brother by Philip Crangi, $250; at gilesandbrother.com.
