Why We Love It

So unrepentently hard-edged, it's aimed at living it up in the dead of night. If leather, metalwork and shine don't seem overly romantic, that's because the effect is deliberately predatory.



How to Wear It

It all starts with black-and can end there too. Color only works when it's deep and saturated. Skinny jeans are the key piece. If looking tough isn't the real you, your little black dress adorned with a chain necklace or a studded heel can confidently take you anywhere without your having to pretend you pulled up on the back of a bike.



Photos: left, Narciso Rodriguez; right, Proenza Schouler



