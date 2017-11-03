9 Stunning Citrine Jewelry Pieces Every November Baby Needs 

Before the never-ending menagerie of red/green, blue/silver, etc. commences full swing in December, let’s enjoy best oranges, rusts, and burgundies that November has to offer. Specifically citrine, an under-the-radar gemstone, which is forgotten to pretty much everyone except those born this month.
Why citrine? It will perfectly accompany your fall assemblage and provide the bling factor at a less painful price tag than diamonds. Colored gemstones are one of the easiest ways to de-neutralize your wardrobe color palette. Minimal and clean designs will supersede seasons and the pieces themselves will last forever – keep reading and start your holiday wish list early. Orange you glad you read this post?
2. Loquet
Flower Citrine Charm
Loquet available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $70
3. Ara Vartanian x Kate Moss
Citrine and Yellow Gold Earring
Ara Vartanian available at Matches Fashion | $1,806
4. Ippolita
Rock Candy Citrine Earrings
Ippolita available at Net-a-Porter | $825
5. Mateo
Gold Double Ring with Citrine
David Yurman available at Bloomingdale's | $1,600
6. Shahla Karimi
Trillion Gold Citrine Necklace
Shahla Karimi available at Moda Operandi | $415
