9 Stunning Citrine Jewelry Pieces Every November Baby Needs 

Before the never-ending menagerie of red/green, blue/silver, etc. commences full swing in December, let’s enjoy best oranges, rusts, and burgundies that November has to offer. Specifically citrine, an under-the-radar gemstone, which is forgotten to pretty much everyone except those born this month.

VIDEO: Mille Bobby Brown Is Grown Up And Gorgeous

Why citrine? It will perfectly accompany your fall assemblage and provide the bling factor at a less painful price tag than diamonds. Colored gemstones are one of the easiest ways to de-neutralize your wardrobe color palette. Minimal and clean designs will supersede seasons and the pieces themselves will last forever – keep reading and start your holiday wish list early. Orange you glad you read this post?