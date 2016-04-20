Christian Siriano Officially Launches the Dreamiest Bridal Collection

Christian Siriano is no stranger to dreaming up fantastical red carpet gowns for a roster of A-list clients, but little did we know, he's been designing wedding dresses on the DL for years. And now he's going public, making it official with the launch of a bridal collection done in partnership with wedding dress emporium Kleinfeld.

“Creating a bridal collection was a pretty natural extension for me. I've been designing wedding gowns for friends and private clients for years," says the designer. "My sister was a ballet dancer growing up and the movement and fluidity of dance always captivated me. I wanted the collection to feel light, ethereal, and romantic, but powerful and sexy. The Christian Siriano bride is classic but playful and loves to lose herself in a dream fantasy world."

He also drew inspiration from impressionist paintings, like Monet and Degas, vintage French art nouveau tapestries, and interiors in the South of France. Translated, that looks like a 27-piece bridal line-up that embodies romanticism in every sense of the word. There are slinky illusion columns embroidered with ostrich plumes, intricately embroidered high collars, wispy ball gown skirts, and pearl-studded minis. But it was the ruffled pantsuit, the swirly sequined jumpsuit, and the fuchsia ombred masterpiece of a gown that had us doing double takes.

The Christian Siriano bridal line (with a wide range of sizes, including both petite and plus, and priced from $3,500 and upwards) is available starting today at Kleinfeld stores. Scroll through the full collection in our Bridal Fashion Week gallery, ahead.