Chrissy Teigen, A.L.C., and Intermix Just Launched a "Touchable, Sexy" Sportswear Line

Chrissy Teigen knows a thing or two about being busy. Between her never-ending modeling gigs, writing cookbooks, raising her daughter Luna, going on the road with her husband John Legend, and posting hilarious tweets, her schedule is jam-packed. In fact, have we ever seen her off?

"I don't know when off is," she tells InStyle. "Someone's always watching you, someone's always tweeting about you or instagramming you. I feel like I have to be on at all times. Plus, being a mom, your mind is always completely consumed by this little human being all the time. I'm never off."

No matter how crazy her days are (paparazzi, Luna, and all), she always looks so pulled together. So when A.L.C. and Intermix joined forces to create a collection of elevated sportswear for the "on duty" woman (no "off duty" looks here), it's no surprise they tapped Teigen to be the model and muse.

The capsule comprises 16 luxe wardrobe staples. Think effortless, polished silhouettes in neutral tones and covetable shapes. "We're on-the-go working women," she says. "There's never time off, but you still want to look pulled together and cool. I love that the line has chic, easy staples that mix and match."

Plus, the pieces can easily be dressed down or up, taking you from day to night and everything in between. "You really can wear them for everything," Teigen explains. "I can't imagine not being able to dress the outfits down with a pair of sneakers or put some dope booties with them and go out at night."

As for Teigen's favorite pieces? "I love the bodysuits," she says. "The fabric is so beautiful and touchable and sexy. I also love the high-waisted green pants with the zippers, though. They hug all the right places and make every outfit look cooler. We paired them with the chunky cropped turtleneck and I love the bell sleeves on it. There's something sexy about an oversized sleeve where you can just see your fingertips."

Check out our favorite pieces in the collection below. Then, shop it exclusively at intermixonline.com.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen for Intermix x A.L.C.