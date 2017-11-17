Chriselle Lim Takes Us To Michael Kors' "The Walk" in Shanghai

Wednesday, November 15, guests from around the world gathered at the Shanghai Expo I-Pavilion for Michael Kors The Walk, a first-of-its-kind event to meant to highlight the excitement and glamour of the brand’s celebrated global street-style campaign.

“I love visiting China—there’s this amazing, simultaneous sense of incredible history and an exhilarating future,” Michael Kors said. “The energy and curiosity is something I feel every time I visit. Our Chinese clients love fashion and travel the same as I do! So I’m thrilled to be back in Shanghai with an event that allows our customers to experience the energy and style of Michael Kors in a glamorous, unique and exciting way.”

In attendance? Various celebrities and influencers, including Yang Mi, Soo Joo Park, Hikari Mori, Ella Richards and Princess Olympia of Greece. And of course, our girl Chriselle Lim, who let us tag along as she got ready. Here, her diary.