Chriselle Lim Takes Us To Michael Kors' "The Walk" in Shanghai

Wednesday, November 15, guests from around the world gathered at the Shanghai Expo I-Pavilion for Michael Kors The Walk, a first-of-its-kind event to meant to highlight the excitement and glamour of the brand’s celebrated global street-style campaign.
“I love visiting China—there’s this amazing, simultaneous sense of incredible history and an exhilarating future,” Michael Kors said. “The energy and curiosity is something I feel every time I visit. Our Chinese clients love fashion and travel the same as I do! So I’m thrilled to be back in Shanghai with an event that allows our customers to experience the energy and style of Michael Kors in a glamorous, unique and exciting way.”
In attendance? Various celebrities and influencers, including Yang Mi, Soo Joo Park, Hikari Mori, Ella Richards and Princess Olympia of Greece. And of course, our girl Chriselle Lim, who let us tag along as she got ready. Here, her diary.
-
1. Dinner
On my first night in Shanghai we had dinner at a really amazing fusion Chinese restaurant called Xi Xi Bistro.
-
2. TempleVisited the most beautiful ancient Temple called the Jing an Temple . I was literally so blown away by the beauty of it all...aesthetically and historically.
-
3. Chloe
It's important for me to talk to my family everyday, especially my daughter. As a working mom I always try to stay connected with her and know that I'll be coming home soon! It always makes me so happy to see her and reminds me why I do what I do.
-
4. SkincareGetting ready for the big night! I'm all about glowing skin so it's important for me to prep my skin before I start my makeup. It's all about hydration and dewy skin on the carpet! My secret is the Armani Prima products for that extra glow that will last all night long.
-
5. Glamming Up!I did my own hair and makeup for this event and decided to go for a simple but glam look with a sleek bun!
-
6. Heading to CarEn route to THE WALK!!!
-
7. Party OutiftArriving at the event in the most beautiful gold sequins Michael Kors look!