10 Style Lessons to Learn from Cool Girl Chloë Grace Moretz

At just 19 years old, Chloë Grace Moretz has this whole fashion scene figured out. Not only does she kick ass on screen (you may remember her as Mindy Macready or "Hit Girl" in Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 and then in some memorable hits since, like Dark Places and The 5th Wave), but she also kills it when it comes to her off-screen style.
And we're not the only ones who are crushing hard on Moretz. Her bae Brooklyn Beckham (you know, the son of everyone's favorite power couple David and Victoria Beckham) has a thing for her, too (see their sweetest Instagram moments here, here, and here). As does Stuart Vevers, the creative director at Coach, who cast her as the face of Coach's spring 2016 campaign and also took her as his muse for the Met Gala 2016, in which he dreamed up a custom Coach 1941 design that was nothing short of spectacular.
What's interesting about Moretz's style is that it treads the right balance between grown-up sophistication and youthful ease—an art that requires some know-how and finesse. She's young, but her looks aren't too twee. It's mature, but not too conservative. After scrupulously studying her style (when she's both on- and off-duty), here are 10 lessons that we can all learn and take away.
1. Lesson: Play with Silhouettes
Moretz layered on the flounce when she so expertly styled a ruffled embroidered Isabel Marant top with a skinny jean with a mini bi-level flare. Plus, we love the idea of book-ending your look with two statement pieces.
2. Lesson: Edge Up Your Velvet
Velvet is a plushy fabric that can run from feeling luxe to sweet. But Moretz gave her velvet blazer a dose of punk-rock edge with a graphic tee and a strappy pant decorated with silver hardware, and lace-up boots.
3. Lesson: Aim for Casual-Chic (Don't Settle for Just Casual)
For the girl on the go, trade in your heels for comfy kicks, like Moretz's classic checked Vans slip-ons (bonus if you match with your beau—there's Brooklyn Beckham right behind her). Do note that comfort does not equate slob. Moretz styled her sneaks with a basic white tee, black skinnies, and sophisticated navy topper. It's casual, but with an elevated twist.
4. Lesson: Intentionally Clash
Two classic prints make the right kind of clash. Traditional fashion rules would decry this as a don't, but Moretz made it work with her layers, topping off her striped top with a cuddly leopard-print coat, and then grounding it all with black pairings, like coated pants and patent black booties.
5. Lesson: Mix Motifs Whenever Possible
Moretz showed off her sporty streak with a varsity jacket and a matching varsity-style skirt, courtesy of Coach, but she kept us on her toes when she styled the set with a darling cross-body and ladylike T-strap Louboutin pumps.
6. Lesson: Have an Eye for Detail
It's easy to dismiss something as basic or as safe as a black cardigan, but Moretz dialed up the interest with a black mini with a sweet ruffled detail (and a colorful campaigning button).
7. Lesson: Quiet a Loud Dress
Reserve your ladylike extras (like a boxy top-handle purse and ankle-strap sandals) for neutralizing a too-loud, mixed-print dress. Too many statements can easily overwhelm.
8. Lesson: Double Up on Leather
Break all the rules. Moretz gave her going-out look a hit of sex appeal with leather pants and a leather moto jacket that she styled with a black top pulled down just so to reveal a trim of lace from her lingerie.
9. Lesson: Spotlight Only One Statement Piece
Build your outfit around one statement piece. In Moretz's case, it was her amazing sky blue striped pants. She scaled back on other attention-grabbing pieces without compromising intrigue—her navy coasts boasts a hint of a checked print and her delicate sandals, a deep, heady wine hue.
10. Lesson: Ground Metallics
A gold foil knife-pleated midi skirt and gilded sandals can seem a touch too much, but Moretz neutralized it all with a simple, frills-free top.