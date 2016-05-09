10 Style Lessons to Learn from Cool Girl Chloë Grace Moretz

At just 19 years old, Chloë Grace Moretz has this whole fashion scene figured out. Not only does she kick ass on screen (you may remember her as Mindy Macready or "Hit Girl" in Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 and then in some memorable hits since, like Dark Places and The 5th Wave), but she also kills it when it comes to her off-screen style.

And we're not the only ones who are crushing hard on Moretz. Her bae Brooklyn Beckham (you know, the son of everyone's favorite power couple David and Victoria Beckham) has a thing for her, too (see their sweetest Instagram moments here, here, and here). As does Stuart Vevers, the creative director at Coach, who cast her as the face of Coach's spring 2016 campaign and also took her as his muse for the Met Gala 2016, in which he dreamed up a custom Coach 1941 design that was nothing short of spectacular.

What's interesting about Moretz's style is that it treads the right balance between grown-up sophistication and youthful ease—an art that requires some know-how and finesse. She's young, but her looks aren't too twee. It's mature, but not too conservative. After scrupulously studying her style (when she's both on- and off-duty), here are 10 lessons that we can all learn and take away.