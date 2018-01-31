The Chicest Ruched Dresses to Add to your Wardrobe

Ruching is a pleated, fluted, or gathered strip on a garment that's used for design purposes, but gives a slimming effect. The beauty of a ruched dress? How insanely flattering they are. Designers are experimenting with the technique, ruching asymmetrically, on sleeves, and in unexpected ways. Here, shop our favorite dresses that you can test out the trend in.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. Slip Mini Dress
Pair this super sexy dress with a pair of hoops and a leather sandal for the perfect party look!
Zimmermann | $395
-
2. Floral Print Dress
We are in love with this gorgeous floral print dress. Wear with a bootie, or go total street style star and opt for a clunky sneaker.
Ellery | $1,595
-
3. Sleeveless Midi Dress
Go for an edgier look pairing this dress with moto boots and a jean jacket!
Helmut Lang | $281 (Originally $937)
-
4. Gold Metallic Dress
We love the shimmery metallic detailing on this asymmetrical dress, which is perfect for a cocktail party or black tie affair.
Alice McCall | $416
-
5. Polka-dot mini dress
Get spotted in this super cute yet modern dress!
Carmen March | $1,104 (Originally $1,840)
-
6. Pink Asymmetric Sleeve Dress
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this ruched dress!
Zara | $30 (Originally $150)