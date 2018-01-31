The Chicest Ruched Dresses to Add to your Wardrobe

Timur Emek/Getty Images
January 31, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
by: Samantha Cohen (Market) Ruthie Friedlander (Text)

Ruching is a pleated, fluted, or gathered strip on a garment that's used for design purposes, but gives a slimming effect. The beauty of a ruched dress? How insanely flattering they are. Designers are experimenting with the technique, ruching asymmetrically, on sleeves, and in unexpected ways. Here, shop our favorite dresses that you can test out the trend in.

