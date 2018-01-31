The Chicest Ruched Dresses to Add to your Wardrobe

Ruching is a pleated, fluted, or gathered strip on a garment that's used for design purposes, but gives a slimming effect. The beauty of a ruched dress? How insanely flattering they are. Designers are experimenting with the technique, ruching asymmetrically, on sleeves, and in unexpected ways. Here, shop our favorite dresses that you can test out the trend in.

