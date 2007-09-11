Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Chic Textures
-
1. Belt
-
2. BootsLeather boots with wooden heels, Isabella Fiore, $850; zappos.com.
-
3. WatchMetal watch with leather strap, Nooka, $295; nooka.com.
-
4. ClutchPython clutch with semiprecious stones, Kara Ross, $2,100; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
5. NecklaceMetal-and resin necklace, Chanel, $1,525; 800-550-0005 for stores.
-
6. HeelsLeather heels, Charles David, $295; 310-659-7110.
-
7. BagPatent leather bag, Chloe, $1,225; at select Nordstrom stores.
-
8. SunglassesMetal frames, Gucci, $265; solsticestores.com for stores.
