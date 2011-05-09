Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Chic Summer Neutrals
-
1. The Lace-Up Dress: RunwayPucci made a nude mini even sexier with a down-to-there neckline (is that a bellybutton we spy?). Mirror embroidery and pom-pom trim gave it a rich texture.
-
2. The Lace-Up Dress: Real WayGemma Arterton chose a Gucci dress that revealed a tantalizing hint of skin. Get a similar look in a playful but day-friendly romper from See by Chloe.
Cotton and elastane romper, See by Chloe, $495; theoutnet.com.
-
3. Pretty Blouse and Tulip Skirt: RunwayAt Celine, a simple white pullover and cream skirt looked fresh in voluminous shapes.
-
4. Pretty Blouse and Tulip Skirt: Real WayRosario Dawson put a seductive spin on the silhouette with her satin pieces from Stella McCartney. Get the look by pairing a curve-enhancing pleated ivory skirt from French Connection with a sheer white blouse from Vince.
Silk blouse, Vince, $185; net-a-porter.com.
Tencel and cotton skirt, French Connection, $138; frenchconnection.com.
-
5. The Shoulder-Baring Dress: RunwayAt Herve Leger by Max Azria, a sleek, body-skimming sheath looked devastatingly chic. Tonal stripes gave the dress added dimension.
-
6. The Shoulder-Baring Dress: Real WayA warmer hue and all-over ruching made Amy Adams's Fendi number a flattering choice. Take the textured look a step further with a single-shoulder Gres-pleated number from Topshop.
Polyester dress, Topshop, $270; topshop.com.
-
7. Warm-Weather Layers: RunwayAt Pucci, light, versatile layers were rendered in a palette of pales, creating a sleek and flattering effect.
-
8. Warm-Weather Layers: Real WayOlivia Palermo sported a polished version of the look from Mango, sans the air conditioning-friendly trench. Get your own versions of the classic pieces with a ruffled DKNY blouse, crepe trousers from T by Alexander Wang and a Boden topper.
Silk chiffon blouse, DKNY, $195; net-a-porter.com.
Silk crepe de chine trousers, T by Alexander Wang, $175; net-a-porter.com.
Metallic trench, Boden, $228; bodenusa.com.
-
9. The Trench Dress: RunwayWith its wide lapels and belted waist, this wrap dress from YSL gave a nod to the label's iconic trench coat.
-
10. The Trench Dress: Real WayMichelle Monaghan opted for a more relaxed version from Isabel Marant with safari-style pockets and a paper-bag waist. Get a hint of trench styling with a sleeveless sheath from J. Crew.
Cotton dress, J. Crew, $130; net-a-porter.com.
-
11. Sheer Knit and Pleated Skirt: RunwayFor their spring collection, the Proenza Schouler boys added an ultra-lightweight sweater to a flyaway pleated skirt for an utterly ethereal look with complete coverage.
-
12. Sheer Knit and Pleated Skirt: Real WayAlexa Chung combined pieces from her own Alexa Chung for Madewell line, adding a lightweight tee to a flowing midi skirt. Try a summertime take on the style with a Proenza Schouler tank, a pleated Zara skirt and a Gap belt.
Cotton tank, Proenza Schouler, $275; lagarconne.com.
Glitter belt, Gap, $29.95; gap.com.
Polyester skirt, Zara, $79.90; zara.com.
1 of 12
The Lace-Up Dress: Runway
Pucci made a nude mini even sexier with a down-to-there neckline (is that a bellybutton we spy?). Mirror embroidery and pom-pom trim gave it a rich texture.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM